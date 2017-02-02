South Park Won't Mock President Trump as Much Next Season

President Donald Trump signs three executive actions in the Oval Office on January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump signs three executive actions in the Oval Office on January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. Pete Marovich— Pool/Getty Images

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone say fans keep assuming they must be loving the Trump presidency — there’s so much dramatic material to parody, right?

But no, the duo behind the long-running Comedy Central hit says in a new ABC News interview . Though last season had a character clearly inspired by Trump, Parker and Stone say they’re likely going to back off mocking “everybody in government” when they return. Why? Because it’s become too hard.

“It feels like it’s going to be more difficult,” Stone says.

“They’re already going out and doing the comedy,” Parker adds. “It’s not something you can make fun of.”

“We’re having our head blown off like everybody else,” Stone says.

“It’s tricky and it’s really tricky now as satire has become reality,” Parker notes. “We were really trying to make fun of what was going on [last season] but we couldn’t keep up. What was actually happening was way funnier than anything we could come up with. So we decided to just back off and let [politicians] do their comedy and we’ll do ours.”

South Park is expected to return for its 21st season later this year.

This article originally appeared on EW.com