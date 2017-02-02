animalsMeet the Adorable Cats Competing in Sunday's Super Bowl for Kittens
Kitten Bowl IV Final Photo Assets
MusicThe Perfect Lady Gaga x 'Rent' Mashup You Always Needed Has Arrived
The Fashion Awards 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals
CaliforniaThere’s So Much Snow in California That It’s Helping the Drought
Frank Gehrke
BizarreFormer Mint Employee Who Smuggled Gold in His Rectum Sentenced to Prison
Bars of gold reflected in countertop
President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office
President Donald Trump signs three executive actions in the Oval Office on January 28, 2017 in Washington, DC.  Pete Marovich— Pool/Getty Images
Television

South Park Won't Mock President Trump as Much Next Season

James Hibberd / Entertainment Weekly
9:16 PM UTC

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone say fans keep assuming they must be loving the Trump presidency — there’s so much dramatic material to parody, right?

But no, the duo behind the long-running Comedy Central hit says in a new ABC News interview. Though last season had a character clearly inspired by Trump, Parker and Stone say they’re likely going to back off mocking “everybody in government” when they return. Why? Because it’s become too hard.

“It feels like it’s going to be more difficult,” Stone says.

“They’re already going out and doing the comedy,” Parker adds. “It’s not something you can make fun of.”

“We’re having our head blown off like everybody else,” Stone says.

“It’s tricky and it’s really tricky now as satire has become reality,” Parker notes. “We were really trying to make fun of what was going on [last season] but we couldn’t keep up. What was actually happening was way funnier than anything we could come up with. So we decided to just back off and let [politicians] do their comedy and we’ll do ours.”

South Park is expected to return for its 21st season later this year.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME