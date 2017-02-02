MusicThe Perfect Lady Gaga x 'Rent' Mashup You Always Needed Has Arrived
Meet the Adorable Cats Competing in Sunday's Super Bowl for Kittens

Raisa Bruner
10:02 PM UTC

While millions of Americans tune in to Sunday's Super Bowl, another intense competition will be going down at the same time: the fourth annual Kitten Bowl. This big game, however, involves slightly more cuddly players; considered the "ultimate feline catsravaganza," it's a must-watch for cat lovers. Fluffy kittens are put into "teams" on a field filled with obstacles like hamster balls and tunnels. Depending on the cats' abilities to navigate the obstacles, their team moves the ball towards a touchdown. Tricky!

The teams in the running for Sunday's playoffs include the Last Hope Lions, Boomer's Bobcats, Northshore Bengals, and Home & Family Felines, and their lineups are stacked. Tom Bratty Cat, for instance, is described as "intimidating" and plays "quartercat," while the "halfcat" Spuds MacMuffin is known for thinking "outside the litter box." (You can read up on all the kittens in advance.)

One final fun feline fact: all of the "cathletes" for this year's Kitten Bowl were actually adopted. Watch a preview of the action above, or switch to the Hallmark Channel Sunday to see the claw-filled action live at noon, with announcing from Beth Stern, New York Yankees voice John Sterling, and more.

