President Donald Trump speaks following the ceremonial swearing-in of James Mattis as secretary of defense at the Pentagon in Washington, on Jan. 27, 2017.
Rohingya Flee Into Bangladesh As Crisis Deepens
U.S. Companies Hire Less-Than-Forecast 71,000 Recovery Pace Slows
Man eating fruit
France Louvre Shooting
Police officers cordon off the area next to the Louvre museum in Paris on Feb. 3, 2017.  Thibault Camus—AP
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Louvre Attack, Kellyanne Conway's 'Massacre,' and the Super Bowl

Melissa Chan
1:33 PM UTC

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

Soldier thwarts attack at the Louvre

A French soldier who was protecting the Louvre in Paris shot and stopped an “aggressive” man who was wielding a knife as he tried to enter the museum. Authorities said the suspect shouted "Allahu akbar" as he "launched" himself at a soldier. President Donald Trump tweeted that the incident has left "France on the edge again" and urged the U.S. to "get smart."

Slain prison guard is hailed a hero

A corrections officer in a Delaware prison that came under siege by inmates saved his colleagues' lives by warning them that the prisoners had set a trap, according to the head of his union. Sgt. Steven Floyd was taken hostage and killed during the revolt.

Trump to tackle financial oversight law

Trump is expected to sign an executive order today that will put the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law under a new microscope. The law modified financial regulation after the 2008-'09 financial crisis. Trump has called it a “disaster.” He is meeting with the country’s top business leaders today before setting off to his Florida home for the weekend.

Trump trades barbs with new Apprentice host

Trump drew laughs at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. yesterday when he said he wanted to “just pray” for Arnold Schwarzenegger, whose ratings have struggled since he took over Trump's job hosting The Apprentice. Schwarzenegger shot back with a short video telling the president they should switch jobs so Americans could “finally sleep comfortably again."

Also:

Scientists found a 200 million-year-old lost continent below the Indian Ocean.

Google is now the world's most valuable brand, snagging the top spot from Apple, according to a new study.

Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s counselor, was mocked after saying “most people” didn’t know about the “Bowling Green Massacre” terrorist attack, which never happened.

Nordstrom said it would not be selling Ivanka Trump merchandise this season "based on the brand’s performance."

Many people are amused by a viral photo of the “Salt Bae” chef serving Leonardo DiCaprio.

Super Bowl LI is on Sunday. The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons face off for the NFL championship, and Lady Gaga takes the stage during the halftime show.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

