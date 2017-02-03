Watch Russell Wilson, Tony Romo and More NFL Stars Read Mean Tweets About Themselves

Just in time for Super Bowl LI , Jimmy Kimmel has recruited some of the NFL's biggest stars to read mean tweets about themselves on national television.

During Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! , the host aired a football-inspired edition of his infamous "Mean Tweets" segment that featured players such as Russell Wilson, Demarco Murray, and Odell Beckham Jr. reading aloud some of the not-so-nice and downright insulting internet comments about themselves.

"I'm tired of people saying Russell Wilson is too short to play quarterback," the Seattle Seahawk recited. "He's ugly, too."

"I have a deep and sincere hated for Demarco Murray. I hope he chokes on d**k," added the Tennessee Titans running back. "It's unlikely, buddy," Murray responded.

Odell Beckham Jr., the New York Giants wide receiver, read out a particularly brutal tweet that he received. "Odell Beckham Jr. transitioned from an exciting new rookie to an extremely lame looking d**khead in an alarmingly short amount of time," he said, with a mournful look on his face. Watch the full clip below.