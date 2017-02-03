sleepYour All-Day Guide to Better Sleep
TIME.com stock health sleep alarm clock
CongressBetsy DeVos Nomination Clears Major Hurdle in the Senate
Senate HELP Committee Considers Betsy DeVos To Be Education Secretary
New York11 Arrested While Protesting Conservative Comedian Speaking at New York University
NYU Campus - The NYU students and faculty, call on the
White HousePresident Trump Attacks 'Professional Anarchist' Protesters on Twitter
Donald Trump Speaks With Australian PM Turnbull From The White House
screen-shot-2017-02-02-at-2-27-41-pm
ABC
Late Night Television

Watch Russell Wilson, Tony Romo and More NFL Stars Read Mean Tweets About Themselves

Megan McCluskey
12:49 PM UTC

Just in time for Super Bowl LI, Jimmy Kimmel has recruited some of the NFL's biggest stars to read mean tweets about themselves on national television.

During Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host aired a football-inspired edition of his infamous "Mean Tweets" segment that featured players such as Russell Wilson, Demarco Murray, and Odell Beckham Jr. reading aloud some of the not-so-nice and downright insulting internet comments about themselves.

"I'm tired of people saying Russell Wilson is too short to play quarterback," the Seattle Seahawk recited. "He's ugly, too."

"I have a deep and sincere hated for Demarco Murray. I hope he chokes on d**k," added the Tennessee Titans running back. "It's unlikely, buddy," Murray responded.

Odell Beckham Jr., the New York Giants wide receiver, read out a particularly brutal tweet that he received. "Odell Beckham Jr. transitioned from an exciting new rookie to an extremely lame looking d**khead in an alarmingly short amount of time," he said, with a mournful look on his face. Watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME