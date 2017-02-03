Just in time for Super Bowl LI, Jimmy Kimmel has recruited some of the NFL's biggest stars to read mean tweets about themselves on national television.
During Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host aired a football-inspired edition of his infamous "Mean Tweets" segment that featured players such as Russell Wilson, Demarco Murray, and Odell Beckham Jr. reading aloud some of the not-so-nice and downright insulting internet comments about themselves.
"I'm tired of people saying Russell Wilson is too short to play quarterback," the Seattle Seahawk recited. "He's ugly, too."
"I have a deep and sincere hated for Demarco Murray. I hope he chokes on d**k," added the Tennessee Titans running back. "It's unlikely, buddy," Murray responded.
Odell Beckham Jr., the New York Giants wide receiver, read out a particularly brutal tweet that he received. "Odell Beckham Jr. transitioned from an exciting new rookie to an extremely lame looking d**khead in an alarmingly short amount of time," he said, with a mournful look on his face. Watch the full clip below.