White House

See Whose Offices Are Closest to President Trump

Zeke J Miller,Lon Tweeten
6:44 PM UTC

There's a saying in real estate that President Trump is probably familiar with: Location, location, location.

After moving into the Oval Office, the real estate developer has had some new properties to divvy up: the offices around him.

Competing power centers are nothing new in the West Wing, and offices right next to the President's are typically coveted spots.

Among those with the closest proximity to power: Spokeswoman Hope Hicks, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and senior advisor Steve Bannon.

Here's a look at where some of the key players in the White House have offices.

Click a circle or select a name from the dropdown to zoom in.

