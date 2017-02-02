MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 14: Levi Dylan walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 on January 14, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Nobel-Prize-winning literary rock legend Bob Dylan has a grandson, it turns out. And that grandson, Levi Dylan, is well on his way to becoming a celebrity in his own right—as a model, actor, and producer. But not necessarily as a fame-averse musician like his grandfather.

In new features for Interview and VMan magazines, the younger Dylan appears as a straight-up Bob doppelgänger with extra-sharp cheekbones, from the tousled hair to the unstudied slouch to the distant demeanor and dangling cigarette. Although his grandpa and dad ( Jakob Dylan of the Wallflowers ) are both kind of a big deal in the music industry, 22-year-old Levi has already tested out and discarded a career in rock 'n' roll. These days, he moonlights as a model, recently walking the Dolce & Gabbana runway alongside fellow celebrity kids like Rafferty Law, Presley Gerber, and Brandon Lee (son of Tommy Lee), and has an upcoming film project in the works. He also paints: "Some skull-looking things. A syringe going into a skull. I draw a lot of faces," he told Interview.

“I want to do things that are cool and that I can be proud of," he explained to VMan . Sounds rather like a similarly nonchalant star who just happens to be in his family.

