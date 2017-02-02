CaliforniaThere’s So Much Snow in California That It’s Helping the Drought
Frank Gehrke
The Fashion Awards 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Lady Gaga attends The Fashion Awards 2016 on December 5, 2016 in London, United Kingdom.  Anthony Harvey—Getty Images
Music

The Perfect Lady Gaga x 'Rent' Mashup You Always Needed Has Arrived

Cady Lang
9:49 PM UTC

If you were a fan of the Hamilton x Beyoncé mashup that took the Internet by storm in November last year, then you're in luck because the duo behind #HAM4BEY have produced another epic pairing: #GAGA4RENT.

The eight-minute clip features the beloved songs of Rent coupled with the pop ballads of Lady Gaga, who will be performing at the Super Bowl this weekend. It's a fitting mashup given Gaga's New York roots and the theatrical nature of both the genres and pairing tracks like "Born This Way" with "La Vie Boheme" seems so natural that you'll ask yourself why someone hasn't done this sooner.

The video was created by Michael Korte with additional arrangements by Jared Jenkins and features Jeniffer Criss, Cameron Wright, Danielle Withers, Eric Lyn, Matt Bloyd, Christine Noel, and Trevon Davis.

Watch the full video below.

