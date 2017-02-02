If you were a fan of the Hamilton x Beyoncé mashup that took the Internet by storm in November last year, then you're in luck because the duo behind #HAM4BEY have produced another epic pairing: #GAGA4RENT.

The eight-minute clip features the beloved songs of Rent coupled with the pop ballads of Lady Gaga, who will be performing at the Super Bowl this weekend . It's a fitting mashup given Gaga's New York roots and the theatrical nature of both the genres and pairing tracks like "Born This Way" with "La Vie Boheme" seems so natural that you'll ask yourself why someone hasn't done this sooner.

The video was created by Michael Korte with additional arrangements by Jared Jenkins and features Jeniffer Criss, Cameron Wright, Danielle Withers, Eric Lyn, Matt Bloyd, Christine Noel, and Trevon Davis.

Watch the full video below.