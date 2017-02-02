CongressSenate Approves Measure That Ends Rule Stopping Coal Mining Debris From Being Dumped in Streams
Coal Slurry Disaster
celebritiesBob Dylan's Grandson Looks a Lot Like the Rock Legend Himself
Dolce &amp; Gabbana - Runway - Milan Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18
TelevisionJudd Apatow’s Daughters Learned a Lot From Lena Dunham
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
Campaign FinanceSenators Still Turn in Their Campaign Donations on Paper. This One Wants to Change That
Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) questions U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen during Yellen's testimony before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee June 21, 2016 in Washington, DC.
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Commemorative Service
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks onstage at 2017 The Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Jan. 16, 2017 in Atlanta. Paras Griffin—Getty Images
Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders Will Give the Commencement Speech at Brooklyn College

Abigail Abrams
6:09 PM UTC

Bernie Sanders will give the commencement address to Brooklyn College's graduating class in May, the school announced on Thursday.

The return to Brooklyn is fitting, as the Vermont senator grew up there and attended Brooklyn College before transferring to University of Chicago. His education in socialism and outlook on life was shaped in Brooklyn, as he told TIME near the start of his campaign.

Sanders was known for drawing huge crowds while he was challenging Hillary Clinton during the 2016 Democratic primary

CNN announced this week it would host a Feb. 7 debate between Sanders and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on the future of the Affordable Care Act, but this commencement speech will be an opportunity for Sanders to speak directly to young people as he often did during his presidential run.

Sanders is not the only 2016 presidential contender who will return to their roots this spring. Hillary Clinton is slated to give the commencement speech at Wellesley College, her alma mater, the school announced Wednesday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME