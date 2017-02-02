CongressSenate Approves Measure That Ends Rule Stopping Coal Mining Debris From Being Dumped in Streams
Coal Slurry Disaster
celebritiesBob Dylan's Grandson Looks a Lot Like the Rock Legend Himself
Dolce &amp; Gabbana - Runway - Milan Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18
TelevisionJudd Apatow’s Daughters Learned a Lot From Lena Dunham
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
Campaign FinanceSenators Still Turn in Their Campaign Donations on Paper. This One Wants to Change That
Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT) questions U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairwoman Janet Yellen during Yellen's testimony before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee June 21, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Texas Governor Sanctuary Cities Sheriff
Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly, left, talks with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, right, before a briefing on border security at the Texas Department of Public Safety regional headquarters in Weslaco, Texas on Feb. 1, 2017.  Nathan Lambrecht—The Monitor/AP
Immigration

Texas Governor Blocks Funding for Austin Because It’s a Sanctuary City

Josh Sanburn
5:37 PM UTC

Texas's governor blocked funding this week to Travis County — home to Austin — over the county's refusal to cooperate with federal authorities on detaining undocumented immigrants.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott withheld $1.5 million in grant money on Wednesday after Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez said the county’s jails would not abide by federal immigration orders in most cases. Elected in November, Hernandez has ordered her deputies not to ask those in custody about their immigration status and would only go along with federal orders in cases involving homicide, human trafficking and aggravated sexual assault.

“I am following all state and federal laws, and upholding constitutional rights to due process for all in our criminal justice system,” Hernandez said in a statement. “Our community is safer when people can report crimes without fear of deportation.”

The move comes as the governor is cracking down on “sanctuary cities” throughout Texas, in which local authorities refuse to inquire about a person’s immigration status or hold undocumented workers even after being asked to do so by federal officials. In his first week in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to begin the process of potentially denying funds to those cities.

According to the Associated Press, that $1.5 million would have gone to crime victim services and other programs.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME