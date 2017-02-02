Immigration'We Don't Want to Risk It.' Some Green Card Holders Fear Leaving the U.S. Under Trump’s Travel Ban
US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-AIRPORTS
CongressSenate Approves Measure That Ends Rule Stopping Coal Mining Debris From Being Dumped in Streams
Coal Slurry Disaster
celebritiesBob Dylan's Grandson Looks a Lot Like the Rock Legend Himself
Dolce &amp; Gabbana - Runway - Milan Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18
TelevisionJudd Apatow’s Daughters Learned a Lot From Lena Dunham
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at Home restaurant during his first visit on November 17, 2016 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at Home restaurant during his first visit on November 17, 2016 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
viral

Leonardo DiCaprio Getting His Meat Seasoned by the 'Salt Bae' Chef Is the Only Thing You Need to See Today

Megan McCluskey
6:05 PM UTC

As if "Salt Bae" hadn't already blessed his fans enough, he has now shared a photo of himself demonstrating his seasoning skills for the one and only Leonardo DiCaprio.

Nusret Gökçe — the Turkish chef behind the viral salt sprinkling meme that has taken the online world by storm — posted an Instagram Thursday morning of himself salting the meat of the Oscar-winning Internet darling. Outfitted in his signature newsboy cap, DiCaprio can be seen with a toothpick hanging out of his mouth in amazement as he watches the awe-inspiring process take place right before his very eyes.

See the new #saltlife photo below.

2017 Oscar adayi sensin dedi#saltbae #saltlife #salt @leonardodicaprio

A photo posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME