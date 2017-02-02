Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at Home restaurant during his first visit on November 17, 2016 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Leonardo DiCaprio Getting His Meat Seasoned by the 'Salt Bae' Chef Is the Only Thing You Need to See Today

As if "Salt Bae" hadn't already blessed his fans enough, he has now shared a photo of himself demonstrating his seasoning skills for the one and only Leonardo DiCaprio.

Nusret Gökçe — the Turkish chef behind the viral salt sprinkling meme that has taken the online world by storm — posted an Instagram Thursday morning of himself salting the meat of the Oscar-winning Internet darling. Outfitted in his signature newsboy cap, DiCaprio can be seen with a toothpick hanging out of his mouth in amazement as he watches the awe-inspiring process take place right before his very eyes.

See the new #saltlife photo below.