As if "Salt Bae" hadn't already blessed his fans enough, he has now shared a photo of himself demonstrating his seasoning skills for the one and only Leonardo DiCaprio.
Nusret Gökçe — the Turkish chef behind the viral salt sprinkling meme that has taken the online world by storm — posted an Instagram Thursday morning of himself salting the meat of the Oscar-winning Internet darling. Outfitted in his signature newsboy cap, DiCaprio can be seen with a toothpick hanging out of his mouth in amazement as he watches the awe-inspiring process take place right before his very eyes.
See the new #saltlife photo below.