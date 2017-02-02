TelevisionSouth Park Won't Mock President Trump as Much Next Season
Television

Watch Aaron Paul Finally Get a Chance to Redeem Himself on The Price Is Right

Megan McCluskey
4:13 PM UTC

Seventeen years after overbidding on a sports car in the Showcase Showdown and losing The Price Is Right, Aaron Paul was finally given the chance to redeem himself.

During a Wednesday night appearance on The Late, Late Show, The Path star enlisted James Corden to help him break onto the set of the game show and reenact that fateful day — hoping for a different end result. However, when Price Is Right host Drew Carey — who took over for Bob Barker in 2007 — walked in on the pair, things got a bit more competitive.

Watch the full clip below.

