Seventeen years after overbidding on a sports car in the Showcase Showdown and losing The Price Is Right , Aaron Paul was finally given the chance to redeem himself.

During a Wednesday night appearance on The Late, Late Show , The Path star enlisted James Corden to help him break onto the set of the game show and reenact that fateful day — hoping for a different end result. However, when Price Is Right host Drew Carey — who took over for Bob Barker in 2007 — walked in on the pair, things got a bit more competitive.

Watch the full clip below.