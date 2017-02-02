TelevisionSouth Park Won't Mock President Trump as Much Next Season
President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office
Immigration'We Don't Want to Risk It.' Some Green Card Holders Fear Leaving the U.S. Under Trump’s Travel Ban
US-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-AIRPORTS
CongressSenate Approves Measure That Ends Rule Stopping Coal Mining Debris From Being Dumped in Streams
Coal Slurry Disaster
celebritiesBob Dylan's Grandson Looks a Lot Like the Rock Legend Himself
Dolce &amp; Gabbana - Runway - Milan Men's Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before the swearing-in ceremony of Rex Tillerson, U.S. Secretary of State for President Donald Trump, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before the swearing-in ceremony of Rex Tillerson, U.S. Secretary of State for President Donald Trump, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on Feb. 1, 2017.   Michael Reynolds—Bloomberg/Getty Images
White House

President Trump's 'Bad Hombres' Comment Intended as 'Lighthearted,' White House Official Says

Vivian Salama / AP
2:14 PM UTC

(WASHINGTON) — A White House official is confirming that President Donald Trump told Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto that he might send U.S. troops to deal with "bad hombres down there" if the Mexican military doesn't.

The official says the remark was meant to be "lighthearted" and was a reference to cooperation between the countries in fighting drug cartels.

The Associated Press first reported Wednesday that Trump made the comment in an hourlong conversation with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Jan. 27.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the details publicly, said "those comments, while lighthearted, were part of a discussion about how the United States and Mexico could work collaboratively to combat drug cartels and other criminal elements, and make the border more secure."

The official described the conversation as "pleasant and constructive."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME