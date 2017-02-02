TelevisionSouth Park Won't Mock President Trump as Much Next Season
White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon (L) and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway wait for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump for a meeting on cyber security in the Roosevelt Room at the White House January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.
White House

These Are the President’s Key Players

Zeke J Miller,Lon Tweeten
10:41 AM UTC

Competing power centers are nothing new in the West Wing. Here are some of the key players in relation to the President.

West Wing

2ND FLOOR

Marc Short

Assistant to the President and director of legislative affairs

Don McGahn

White House counsel

Rick Dearborn

Deputy chief of staff, legislative and intergovernmental affairs

Gary Cohn

Director of National Economic Council

Kellyanne Conway

Counselor to the President

Stephen Miller

Senior adviser to the President for policy

1ST FLOOR

Mike Pence

Vice President

Katie Walsh

Deputy chief of staff

Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn

National Security Adviser

K.T. McFarland

Deputy National Security Adviser

Jessica Ditto

Deputy communications director

Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Principal deputy press secretary

John McEntee

Personal aide

Sean Spicer

Press secretary

Keith Schiller

Director of Oval Office operations

ROOSEVELT ROOM

DINING ROOM

STUDY

OVAL OFFICE

Reince Priebus

Chief of staff

Steve Bannon

Senior counselor, chief strategist

Jared Kushner

Senior adviser

Joe Hagin

Deputy chief of staff for operations

Donald Trump

President

Hope Hicks

Director of strategic communications

Madeleine Westerhout

Executive assistant to the President

SOURCE: WHITE HOUSE

