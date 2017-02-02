These Are the President’s Key Players

Competing power centers are nothing new in the West Wing. Here are some of the key players in relation to the President.
West Wing
2ND FLOOR
Marc Short
Assistant to the President and director of legislative affairs
Don McGahn
White House counsel
Rick Dearborn
Deputy chief of staff, legislative and intergovernmental affairs
Gary Cohn
Director of National Economic Council
Kellyanne Conway
Counselor to the President
Stephen Miller
Senior adviser to the President for policy
1ST FLOOR
Mike Pence
Vice President
Katie Walsh
Deputy chief of staff
Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn
National Security Adviser
K.T. McFarland
Deputy National Security Adviser
Jessica Ditto
Deputy communications director
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Principal deputy press secretary
John McEntee
Personal aide
Sean Spicer
Press secretary
Keith Schiller
Director of Oval Office operations
ROOSEVELT ROOM
DINING ROOM
STUDY
OVAL OFFICE
Reince Priebus
Chief of staff
Steve Bannon
Senior counselor, chief strategist
Jared Kushner
Senior adviser
Joe Hagin
Deputy chief of staff for operations
Donald Trump
President
Hope Hicks
Director of strategic communications
Madeleine Westerhout
Executive assistant to the President
SOURCE: WHITE HOUSE