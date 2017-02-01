Pennsylvania100,000 Pittsburgh Residents Told to Boil Their Tap Water
Courtney Patterson, Ronette Cooley
White HousePresident Trump Threatens to Send U.S. Troops to Mexico to Take Care of 'Bad Hombres'
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with leaders of conservative groups to discuss the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the US Supreme Court in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2017.
CongressHouse Republicans Vote to End Rule Stopping Coal Mining Debris From Being Dumped in Streams
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks to the media following the House GOP Weekly Conference Meeting in January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.
animalsThat Escaped Bobcat Was Finally Found. It Was at the Smithsonian Zoo the Whole Time
Zoo Escaped Bobcat
President Donald Trump speaks following the ceremonial swearing-in of James Mattis as secretary of defense at the Pentagon in Washington, on Jan. 27, 2017.
President Donald Trump speaks following the ceremonial swearing-in of James Mattis as secretary of defense at the Pentagon in Washington, on Jan. 27, 2017. Mandel Ngan—AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump

Judge Orders Golf Club Owned by President Trump to Pay $5.7 Million to Former Members

Terry Spencer / AP
10:54 PM UTC

(WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.) — A federal judge has ordered a Florida golf course owned by President Donald Trump to pay $5.7 million to 65 former members who had been denied membership refunds after he bought the club in 2012.

District Judge Kenneth Marra ruled Wednesday that Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter violated contracts the members had signed with the previous owner, Ritz-Carlton.

The 65 were on a resignation waiting list when Trump bought the club. Under their contracts, they had to wait until a replacement member was found. They would then receive their membership deposits back. Until then, they were still obligated to pay dues but had access to the club.

Trump demanded they still pay dues but denied them access.

His organization released a statement saying it disagrees with the ruling and plans to appeal.

