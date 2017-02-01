Pennsylvania100,000 Pittsburgh Residents Told to Boil Their Tap Water
Culture

Women Join in Celebration of World Hijab Day: 'Empathy Is Powerful'

Cady Lang
Feb 01, 2017

Women around the world are showing their solidarity with Muslim women today by wearing hijabs for the fifth annual World Hijab Day.

The day was created in 2013 by Nazma Khan to bring light to the marginalization that Muslim women face.

The effort began to motivate social change, Khan explained in an interview with Okay Africa.

" I thought If I could invite women of all faiths— Muslim and non-Muslim—to walk in my shoes just for one day, perhaps things would change," Khan said.

As a result, women participating are sharing photos of themselves wearing headscarves on social media platforms with the hashtag, #iStand4Hijab.

See tweets from World Hijab Day below.

Follow TIME