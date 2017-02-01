Women wear American Flag head scarfs at an event at City Hall for World Hijab Day on February 1, 2017 in New York City.

Women wear American Flag head scarfs at an event at City Hall for World Hijab Day on February 1, 2017 in New York City. Spencer Platt—Getty Images

Women Join in Celebration of World Hijab Day: 'Empathy Is Powerful'

Women around the world are showing their solidarity with Muslim women today by wearing hijabs for the fifth annual World Hijab Day.

The day was created in 2013 by Nazma Khan to bring light to the marginalization that Muslim women face.

The effort began to motivate social change, Khan explained in an interview with Okay Africa .

" I thought If I could invite women of all faiths— Muslim and non-Muslim—to walk in my shoes just for one day, perhaps things would change," Khan said.

As a result, women participating are sharing photos of themselves wearing headscarves on social media platforms with the hashtag, #iStand4Hijab.

See tweets from World Hijab Day below.

We invite u to support us during these trying times by posting a pic on ur social media in a simple headscarf with the hashtag #iStand4Hijab pic.twitter.com/JtrnpfPped - World HijabDay (@WorldHijabDay) January 30, 2017

I am in the Democratic Republic of Congo participating in #worldhijabday because #IStand4Hijab pic.twitter.com/Ks779lltE9 - Mariama WhiteHammond (@mariamawh) February 1, 2017