Marriage

These Honeymooners Hitting a Hole-in-One Is the Happiest Video You'll See All Day

Lena Grossman
10:37 PM UTC

While honeymoons are a time to celebrate marriages, Audrey and Craig Stammen have another special reason to rejoice.

The newlyweds were enjoying a round of golf on the last day of their honeymoon at a golf course in Kauai, Hawaii when luck struck. After concentrating for a few moments, Audrey takes swing and stares at the ball nearing the hole, while Craig can be heard off-camera repeating, "Go in the hole." It did just that.

The couple had neared a hole-in-one earlier in the course, so they erred on the side of caution in case it did happen later that day. Audrey told TIME that she and Craig decided at the beginning of the round to video all par 3s that day just in case one of us got a hole in one." After Audrey hit the remarkable shot, she and Craig can be heard laughing and celebration the achievement. "I'm so excited I feel like crying," she said on video.

Audrey now has some brass to prove her achievement. She received an engraved plaque and a flag.

Courtesy of Audrey Stammen Courtesy of Audrey Stammen 

Craig and Audrey got married Jan. 21 and ventured all over Hawaii on their honeymoon. They began in Kauai, traveled to Maui, and ended the trip in Lanai, hitting golf courses in all these locations.

Craig Stammen is a professional baseball player, who previously played for the Washington Nationals before getting injured. Audrey recently quit her job to travel with Craig, but they are setting up their "home base" in North Star, Ohio, where Craig grew up. The Stammens are now heading to Arizona where Craig will join the San Diego Padres for spring training.

