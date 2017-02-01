President George H.W. Bush is taken off the field after flipping the coin between the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Houston, Texas.

George H.W. Bush Will Flip the Coin at the Super Bowl

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush will flip the coin before the 2017 Super Bowl , according to their spokesman Jim McGrath.

Bush, who was discharged from the hospital on Monday after suffering a bout of pneumonia, accepted the NFL's invitation to toss the coin at the Sunday game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston.

Pres/Mrs @GeorgeHWBush are honored by @NFL Commissioner Goddell's kind invite to flip the coin b4 #SuperBowl, and are looking forward to it. - Jim McGrath (@jgm41) February 1, 2017

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that Bush would do the pre-game coin toss during a Wednesday press conference in Houston, and said he was "honored" to have the former President and his wife participate in the ceremony, according to the Houston Chronicle .

Bush tweeted on Wednesday that he was getting "fired up" for the game.