2017 Super Bowl

George H.W. Bush Will Flip the Coin at the Super Bowl

Mahita Gajanan
Updated: 8:58 PM UTC | Originally published: 8:20 PM UTC

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush will flip the coin before the 2017 Super Bowl, according to their spokesman Jim McGrath.

Bush, who was discharged from the hospital on Monday after suffering a bout of pneumonia, accepted the NFL's invitation to toss the coin at the Sunday game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that Bush would do the pre-game coin toss during a Wednesday press conference in Houston, and said he was "honored" to have the former President and his wife participate in the ceremony, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Bush tweeted on Wednesday that he was getting "fired up" for the game.

