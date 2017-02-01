MarriageThese Honeymooners Hitting a Hole-in-One Is the Happiest Video You'll See All Day
Books

J.K. Rowling Is Shutting Down Readers Who Burned All Their Harry Potter Books

Megan McCluskey
9:40 PM UTC

After one former Harry Potter fan tweeted at J.K. Rowling to say she had burned her Harry Potter books in response to the author's criticism of President Donald Trump, Rowling had a few choice words for the disgruntled Twitter user.

"Guess it's true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can't make her think," she captioned a screenshot of the online message, which read, "just burned all my Harry Potter books after being a fan for 17 years. The Phil[osopher's] Stone was one of the first books I EVER read. I'm upset it has to be that way.. You embarrassed me, disgusted me, and I will never read your work again."

This was the second time in two days Rowling shut down the idea of burning her work, with the first takedown coming Tuesday morning. "Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter," she wrote in response to a Twitter user threatening to burn both her books and movies.

