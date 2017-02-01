The Chainsmokers Actually Make a Great Nickelback Cover Band

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 06: Andrew Taggart (L) and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers attend their kick-off of a three-year Wynn Nightlife residency at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas on January 6, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

Canadian rock band Nickelback has turned into the universal butt of most music jokes . So when Esquire compared The Chainsmokers to the rockers, the chart-topping DJ duo behind earworms like "Closer" decided to clap back in appropriately self-deprecating style: with a tongue-in-cheek rendition of Nickelback's wildly successful (and critically derided) hit song, "How You Remind Me."

In a short video clip posted to Twitter, Chainsmoker Alex Pall plays piano while singer Drew Taggart launches into the lyrics of their latest track, "Paris," before segueing into a spot-on acoustic Nickelback cover. From the husky voice to the intense emotional commitment, Taggart gives it his all; the video cuts off before even reaching the chorus, since Pall can't contain his laughter. Frankly, if this whole Chainsmoker thing ever goes south, we see a future for Taggart as a Chad Kroeger impersonator. In the meantime, looks like the duo are shaking off the criticisms with humor to spare.