Watch Live: Senate Votes to Confirm Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State

Mahita Gajanan
7:50 PM UTC

The U.S. Senate will vote to confirm Rex Tillerson, President Donald Trump's nomination for secretary of state, on Wednesday.

Tillerson, the former CEO of ExxonMobil, was cleared for full Senate approval after the Republican-led Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted to back him on Jan. 23. Committee members voted to back Tillerson 11-10, sticking to party lines, after a divisive confirmation hearing earlier in January. The 10 Democrats on the committee did not vote for Tillerson.

The vote follows rising tension among Republicans and Democrats over Trump's executive order barring refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The vote is scheduled for Wednesday around 2:45 p.m. Watch it live above.

