In this photo illustration, the logo of Instagram is displayed on a smartphone on Sept. 27, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Thomas Trutschel—Photothek via Getty Images

It Looks Like Instagram Is Adding a Powerful New Feature

Instagram users may soon be able to post multiple images in a single post, if a recent discovery in a beta release of the app goes public.

The feature works by letting users select up to 10 images, then upload them as a carousel-style click-through, The Verge reports . It's a feature that Instagram advertisers have had for a while, but it hasn't been made available to every users like you and me.

With any luck, the feature will be introduced in regular software update soon. It would be a big help for Instagrammers who want to post multiple images from the same event, and could result in some pretty interesting creative work.

A spokesperson for Instagram declined to comment on the report.

