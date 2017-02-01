appsIt Looks Like Instagram Is Adding a Powerful New Feature
Military

Former CIA Director David Petraeus Testifies Against President Trump's Immigration Order

Richard Lardner / AP
6:42 PM UTC

(WASHINGTON)— Former CIA Director David Petraeus says President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees is blocking a senior Iraqi military official from traveling to the U.S. to meet with his American counterparts.

Petraeus is testifying Wednesday before the House Armed Services Committee.

He's telling lawmakers that Gen. Talib al-Kenani, commander of Iraq's counterterrorism forces, can't meet in person with officers from U.S. Central Command. The command in Tampa, Florida, oversees U.S. military operations against the ISIS.

Petraeus also says al-Kenani's family lives in the United States because of threats they face in Iraq.

But Petraeus didn't dispute the need for Trump's order. He says the long-term effects of the policy will be determined by whatever changes are made to the immigration system.

