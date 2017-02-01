An 8-year-old Wisconsin boy is being called courageous by law enforcement after he dialed 911 and alerted authorities to his father who was unconscious at the steering wheel following an apparent drug overdose.

The boy can be heard in police audio tearfully telling a dispatcher about his dad’s condition as he sat in a car with his two younger siblings. “I think my dad is dead. He’s not waking up or anything,” he said, according to CBS 6.

The boy then did his best to describe his surroundings so officers could find their car.

His 33-year-old father, Christopher Koeberl, faces charges of child neglect, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while revoked, the Washington Post reports. He allegedly admitted to taking snorting three Xanax pills before the incident, which took place last Wednesday, the newspaper said.

Waukesha Police gave him credit for being brave enough to call 911 under pressure.