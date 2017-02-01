TelevisionKeKe Palmer Getting Mad About Rose Letting Jack Die in Titanic Is All of Us
Strips of bacon
Paul Taylor—Getty Images
food and drink

Don’t Worry, America. We’re Not Running Out of Bacon, Industry Experts Say

Melissa Chan
5:52 PM UTC

Bacon lovers in the country should not fear a shortage of the crispy pork strips, industry experts said Wednesday after worry spread over the nation’s frozen pork belly reserves hitting a 50-year low.

Pig farmers will rise to the challenge to breed even more of the animals as hog production has reached an all-time high, according to Chris Young, executive director of the American Association of Meat Processors, which is North America's largest meat trade organization.

"We are aware of reserve levels, however, we are not concerned,” Young said in a statement to TIME. “We don't see America's love of bacon going away anytime soon. The industry will not run out and farmers will respond in time to take advantage.”

"It only takes about 6 months from birth for a hog to be processed,” he added.

Read More: What Bacon Really Does to Your Body

Bacon fans were swept up in concern after the Ohio Pork Council sounded the alarm on the low supply of frozen pork belly Tuesday. The Columbus-based nonprofit had cited a recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that said there were 17.8 million pounds of frozen pork belly in the inventory as of December 2016, the lowest level since 1957.

The USDA did not immediately return a request for comment.

