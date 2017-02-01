GeneticsScientists Discover the Genes that Decide How Tall You Are
Couple face to face, barefoot woman on tip-toes, low section
Super BowlHow to Make a Super Bowl Snack Stadium
food and drinkDon’t Worry, America. We’re Not Running Out of Bacon, Industry Experts Say
Strips of bacon
TelevisionKeKe Palmer Getting Mad About Rose Letting Jack Die in Titanic Is All of Us
Kate Winslet Best Roles Titanic
White House

Trump's Team Can't Decide Whether the Travel Ban Is a 'Ban'

Ryan Teague Beckwith
6:25 PM UTC

The Trump Administration can't decide whether barring travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries and suspending a refugee program is a travel ban or not.

Since signing an executive order on Friday, President Trump has called the order a "ban" as have White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and advisor Kellyanne Conway.

But after facing criticism and protests in recent days, Spicer pushed back at a press briefing on Tuesday, arguing "it's not a travel ban."

"A ban would mean people can't get in," he said. "We've clearly seen hundreds of thousands of people come into our country from other countries."

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly made a similar argument at a separate press conference on Tuesday.

"This is not a travel ban," he said. "This is a temporary clause that allows us to better review the existing refugee and visa-vetting system."

On Wednesday, however, Trump himself weighed in, arguing in a tweet that the terminology didn't matter.

In the video above, see examples of the Trump Administration describing the travel ban.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME