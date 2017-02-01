President Trump's Team Can't Decide Whether the Travel Ban Is a 'Ban'

The Trump Administration can't decide whether barring travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries and suspending a refugee program is a travel ban or not.

Since signing an executive order on Friday, President Trump has called the order a "ban" as have White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and advisor Kellyanne Conway.

But after facing criticism and protests in recent days, Spicer pushed back at a press briefing on Tuesday, arguing "it's not a travel ban."

"A ban would mean people can't get in," he said . "We've clearly seen hundreds of thousands of people come into our country from other countries."

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly made a similar argument at a separate press conference on Tuesday.

"This is not a travel ban," he said. "This is a temporary clause that allows us to better review the existing refugee and visa-vetting system."

On Wednesday, however, Trump himself weighed in, arguing in a tweet that the terminology didn't matter.

Everybody is arguing whether or not it is a BAN. Call it what you want, it is about keeping bad people (with bad intentions) out of country! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2017

In the video above, see examples of the Trump Administration describing the travel ban.