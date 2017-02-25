6 Books About the Things Nazis Stole

The Nazis famously confiscated and burned books they deemed subversive — but they also collected many of these "degenerate" works, as well as books that were worth a fortune. Swedish journalist Anders Rydell documents the regime's pillaging, and follows new efforts to return the volumes to their rightful owners in his nonfiction work The Book Thieves , out this month in the U.S.

Books of course weren't the only items Nazis stole. Hitler's regime looted art, tchotchkes, furniture, anything of value — and the stories behind their pillaging have served as source material for a number of nonfiction books, blending the intrigue of mystery with the gravity of restoring justice. Here are 6 fascinating books about the things Nazis stole.