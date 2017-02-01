GeneticsScientists Discover the Genes that Decide How Tall You Are
Science

The Scientist's March on Washington Now Has a Date

Justin Worland
Updated: 5:47 PM UTC | Originally published: 5:21 PM UTC

Scientists and critics of President Donald Trump's approach to science will march in Washington D.C. on Earth Day, organizers said Wednesday.

The protest, inspired by the widely-attended Women's March held the day after Trump's inauguration, follows a string actions by the new administration scientists say undermines scientific integrity and threatens the practice of science. A Facebook page for the April 22 march has more than 300,000 followers. "It is time for scientists, science enthusiasts, and concerned citizens to come together to make ourselves heard!" organizers wrote on the page.

Among other things, the Trump administration has prohibited scientists at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from speaking to the media and temporarily halted grant funding from that agency. Almost all mentions of climate change have been removed from the White House website. He has not appointed a science advisor and has made no indication if and when he might do so.

Trump has drawn large crowds in protest both at the Women's March and in opposition to his executive order barring people from seven majority-Muslim nations from entering the U.S.

