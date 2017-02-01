animalsThat Escaped Bobcat Was Finally Found. It Was at the Smithsonian Zoo the Whole Time
Zoo Escaped Bobcat
Donald TrumpJudge Orders Golf Club Owned by President Trump to Pay $5.7 Million to Former Members
President Donald Trump speaks following the ceremonial swearing-in of James Mattis as secretary of defense at the Pentagon in Washington, on Jan. 27, 2017.
CultureWomen Join in Celebration of World Hijab Day: 'Empathy Is Powerful'
World Hijab Day Marked In New York City With A Rally At City Hall
MarriageThese Honeymooners Hitting a Hole-in-One Is the Happiest Video You'll See All Day
23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
Actors Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Kirsten Dunst, winners of the Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture award on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.  Steve Granitz—WireImage
Entertainment

These Adorable Little Girls Dressed Up As the Stars of Hidden Figures

Cady Lang
10:29 PM UTC

Today in things that will melt your heart and restore your faith in humanity, please look at this very excellent photo of three small girls who flawlessly recreated the promotional image for the inspirational film Hidden Figures.

According to Buzzfeed, 8-year-old Ambrielle Baker-Rogers came up with the idea as part of a school assignment for Black History Month at Milwuakee College Prep. Bakers-Rogers dressed up as Octavia Spencer's character, Dorothy Vaughn, while her peers Miah Bell-Olson and Morgan Coleman dressed up the other stars of the film, Taraji P. Henson's character Katherine Johnson and Janelle Monae's character Mary Jackson.

The amazing finished project caught the eyes of the stars of the film who enthusiastically reposted the images on their social media accounts. Henson's caption of the photo on Instagram read "I do what I do #SoTheBabiesCanDream."

See posts from Henson, Monae, and more below.

Priceless. #Femthefuture #Hiddenfigures

A photo posted by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on

This is everything #hiddenfigures🚀@therealoctaviaspencer @tarajiphenson @janellemonae

A photo posted by Kirsten Dunst (@kirstendunst) on

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME