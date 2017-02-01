Today in things that will melt your heart and restore your faith in humanity, please look at this very excellent photo of three small girls who flawlessly recreated the promotional image for the inspirational film Hidden Figures.
According to Buzzfeed, 8-year-old Ambrielle Baker-Rogers came up with the idea as part of a school assignment for Black History Month at Milwuakee College Prep. Bakers-Rogers dressed up as Octavia Spencer's character, Dorothy Vaughn, while her peers Miah Bell-Olson and Morgan Coleman dressed up the other stars of the film, Taraji P. Henson's character Katherine Johnson and Janelle Monae's character Mary Jackson.
The amazing finished project caught the eyes of the stars of the film who enthusiastically reposted the images on their social media accounts. Henson's caption of the photo on Instagram read "I do what I do #SoTheBabiesCanDream."
See posts from Henson, Monae, and more below.