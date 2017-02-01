Justin Timberlake's haunting song of heartbreak, "Cry Me a River," came out in 2002—but that doesn't mean it ever gets old. On the contrary, it's a classic deserving a comeback, this time in the form of a dance video in which a literal river of women take over an abandoned warehouse and bring the song's lyrics to life.

L.A. choreographer Andrew Winghart , who's put together modern dance routines to other popular songs like Kanye West's "Fade" and Lorde's "Tennis Court," just released his tribute to the song. In the video, a troupe of 37 blue-garbed women and a lead male dancer act out the proverbial "river of tears" that Timberlake sings of with such passion, creating an undulating, flowing "body" of water, each dancer a finely-choreographed molecule in a larger current of movement. (Note: they may be in the shape of a river, but they are not performing a traditional Irish River Dance.)

Watch the mesmerizing video, above.