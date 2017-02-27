LIFE Women's History Month Print Sale: Own a LIFE Photograph

Media50 Years Ago This Week: Serious About Playboy
From “The Ins and Outs of Pop Culture”—an article by Gloria Steinem in the Aug. 20, 1965 issue of LIFE magazine.
From "The Ins and Outs of Pop Culture"—an article by Gloria Steinem in the Aug. 20, 1965 issue of LIFE magazine.
From “The Ins and Outs of Pop Culture”—an article by Gloria Steinem in the Aug. 20, 1965 issue of LIFE magazine.
Marilyn Monroe at home, 1953.
LIFE photographer Margaret Bourke-White clad in fleece flight suit while holding aerial camera, standing in front of Flying Fortress bomber in which she made combat mission photographs of the US attack on Tunis, 1943.
Award presenters Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly waiting backstage at the RKO Pantages Theatre during the 28th Annual Academy Awards, 1956.
Singer Marian Anderson giving an Easter concert at the Lincoln Memorial, 1939.
Female pilot of the US Women's Air Force Service posed with her leg up on the wing of an airplane, 1943.
From “The Ins and Outs of Pop Culture”—an article by Gloria Steinem in the Aug. 20, 1965 issue of LIFE magazine.
Yale Joel—The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
As Women's History Month approaches — March has been designated as such in the U.S. since 1987 — you can bring a piece of that history home, with an iconic photograph from the LIFE collection, now on sale for a limited time in the TIME Shop.

In addition to the already available collection of LIFE classics, six photographs of history-making women are newly available for purchase. And, taking a look at these six images, it's clear just how many aspects of world events have been changed by women like these: Thomas D. McAvoy's image of singer Marian Anderson in 1939 captures a concert considered a curtain-raiser for the civil rights movement, and Yale Joel's 1965 photograph of LIFE contributor Gloria Steinem catches the writer right on the cusp of becoming a feminist icon. Allan Grant's picture of Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn at the 1956 Oscars showcases the best in show business on their industry's biggest night, while Alfred Eisenstaedt's 1953 Marilyn Monroe summons a star in an intimate, off-the-clock moment. In 1943, Peter Stackpole caught an unnamed female pilot while on assignment for a LIFE cover story about the “Girl Pilots” serving in World War II, and in that same year photographer Margaret Bourke-White captured herself in action with a self-portrait in front of the Flying Fortress bomber in which she became the first woman to fly with a U.S. combat crew over enemy soil.

From Monday through Mar. 6, use the promo code WOMEN20 to claim 20% off an 11×14-inch photographic print produced on archival quality paper. Each of the prints shown in the gallery above retails for $74.95 before the discount and includes the story behind the photograph and a certificate of authenticity. International shipping is now available.

Go to the TIME Shop to bring a piece of the LIFE archives home.

