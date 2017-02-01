EntertainmentWatch Sting and James Corden Serenade Diners in an Epic Singing Showdown
TelevisionSeth Meyers Takes on the Mysteries of Melania Trump's Vanity Fair Cover
CongressSenate Judiciary Committee Approves Jeff Sessions for Attorney General in Divided Vote
Jeff Sessions
Diet/NutritionWhat Bacon Really Does to Your Body
Close-Up Of Bacon Slices In Barbecue Grill
Voting

25% of Voters Believe President Trump's Unfounded Voter Fraud Claim

Madeline Farber
4:43 PM UTC

Since November, President Trump has claimed, without evidence and against the findings of political scientists, that millions of non-citizens voted illegally in the 2016 election—which he blames for costing him the popular vote against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Even though Trump's own lawyers dismissed fraud claims in a legal filing, the President remains convinced: On Jan. 25, just five days after his inauguration, he announced an investigation into the matter.

After his repeated accusations, 25% of voters now think the unfounded claims are true, too.

A new Morning Consult/Politico survey has found that one in four voters believe there was voter fraud in the election, while 44% do not. To obtain those results, pollsters surveyed 1,991 registered voters from Jan. 26 through Jan. 28. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, according to Politico.

Among Democrats polled, only 16% believed the voter fraud allegations, compared to the 36% of Republicans surveyed who did.

Interestingly, more of those who were surveyed believed that Trump, not former Democratic nominee Clinton, was helped by voter fraud. According to the poll, 35% of voters thought that Trump benefited most from the alleged fraud, compared to 30% who believed Clinton was helped most.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME