We all know that James Corden can carry a tune even with musical heavyweights like Adele and Mariah Carey , but the The Late Late Show host had some serious competition when he engaged in an epic singing showdown against none other than legendary rocker Sting .

The two staged their rivalry as a pair of singing waiters one-upping each other to impress restaurant patrons, but as might be expected, things quickly escalated.

While Corden put forth an admirable effort with renditions of Extreme's "More Than Words" among other ballads, he was no match for Sting bringing out hits like "Roxanne" and "Fields of Gold." Along the way, the two employ not only their vocal talents, but saxophones, double-neck guitars, a one-man band, and even a full gospel choir.

Watch the hilarity ensue below.