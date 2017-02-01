1. It’s time to rethink recess. Here’s a plan.
By Sophia Boyd at NPR
2. The war on drugs has succeeded — at making drug traffickers ruthlessly efficient.
By German Lopez in Vox
3. Tech’s next billion-dollar company might come from Detroit, not Silicon Valley.
By Tory Green in Business Insider
4. How your heartbeat could be your password.
By Emily Matchar in Smithsonian
5. Fight fast money and short-term thinking: Dump the earnings call.
By Tim Koller and Rebecca Darr at CBS MarketWatch
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.