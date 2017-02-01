Hillary Clinton Is Releasing a Book of Essays That Will Include Her 2016 Campaign

Hillary Clinton is keeping busy post-election season with a new book project, Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday.

The former Secretary of State, Senator and First Lady will publish a new book of personal essays " inspired by the hundreds of quotations she has been collecting for decades," the publisher wrote in a statement. “These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer,” Clinton wrote. “I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers.” The book will include experiences from her 2016 presidential campaign and thoughts on the future.

Simon & Schuster will also publish a new picture book adaptation of her 1996 book It Takes a Village , with illustrations by Marla Frazee. Both books will be released in 2017.

This month, William Morrow is publishing a memoir by Barbara Feinman Todd, a former ghostwriter who worked on It Takes a Village . Clinton's decision not to thank Feinman Todd in the acknowledgements section prompted a scandal among Washington insiders, with White House officials saying Feinman Todd's contributions had been minimal and opponents suggesting it was the other way around. When Feinman Todd reviewed the finished book, she writes in Pretend I'm Not Here , she found "at least 75 percent of the draft that I produced with Mrs. Clinton was used in the published version — some parts intact, other parts edited or moved around." Still, with operatives on both sides of the political spectrum trying to score points off of her work, she writes, "It felt like I was a pawn in a game of everyone versus Hillary Clinton."