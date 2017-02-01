TelevisionEllen DeGeneres Seduces Jamie Dornan in Hilariously Awkward 50 Shades Parody
U.S. Vice President Joseph "Joe" Biden pauses as he speaks during the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.
politics

Joe Biden Is Launching a Nonprofit Foundation to Promote Equal Rights

Josh Lederman / AP
3:25 PM UTC

(WASHINGTON) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is launching a nonprofit foundation aimed at promoting equal rights and opportunity.

The Biden Foundation will be a platform for Biden to advance priorities he worked on in the Senate and the White House, including cancer research, military families and preventing violence against women.

Biden says in a statement that the foundation aims to ensure everyone is treated with dignity and "gets a fair shot at achieving the American Dream."

The foundation will be run by Louisa Terrell, a former Facebook official and Senate staffer. The foundation's board will be chaired by former Sen. Ted Kaufman, who was also Biden's former Senate chief of staff. Biden's sister is also on the board.

The foundation says it will be funded by tax-deductible donations.

