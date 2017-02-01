LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 481 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Robert De Niro during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 31, 2017 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Robert De Niro stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday, and inevitably, there was a bit on President Donald Trump ready for the occasion.

De Niro has been an outspoken critic of Trump who recently praised Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech criticizing Trump. Because Trump called Streep “overrated” on Twitter in response, De Niro's been bracing himself for a possible critique.

Bouncing off the idea that the best defense is a good offense, De Niro created his own parody Trump "mean tweets," which he recently read at a rally protesting the President. On Tuesday's episode Meyers read a few of the tweets aloud on his show and they included some real zingers. “De Niro’s career is a disaster. He was passed over for Godfather 4 and The Magnificent Seven. Pathetic!” Meyers read, followed by: “De Niro should give back his Oscars. Voting was rigged!”

Turns out De Niro is not only a talented actor, but is quite gifted at slamming himself, too.