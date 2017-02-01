White HousePresident Trump's Team Can't Decide Whether the Travel Ban Is a 'Ban'
celebrities

Prince Harry Getting Down to This Kid's Rap Song Is the Cutest Thing You'll See All Day

Raisa Bruner
5:25 PM UTC

Prince Harry took time on Wednesday to perform a particularly pleasant royal duty: visiting a school and hanging out with the kids. While on his visit to England's Nottingham Academy, a number of schoolchildren presented raps they'd written in a lyric-writing workshop fostered by a mentorship program, and the charitable prince was properly amused with the results.

In one video tweeted out by the official Kensington Palace account, a talented kid goes on a flow while Harry casually bops to the beat nearby. With relatable rhymes like, "I like it when it's nice weather / eating rice makes me feel better," it's easy to see how the prince could get into the groove.

Harry also provided some complementary critiques of another student's poetry, whose preferred activities are sleeping and eating—of which the prince was happy to provide his seal of approval. "I love that," he says in another clip.

Prince Harry: rap enthusiast and ideal classroom contributor.

