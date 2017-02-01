NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM - FEBRUARY 1: Prince Harry attends a lyrical writing class during a meeting with teachers and tutors during a visit to the Full Effect and Coach Core programmes at Nottingham Academy on February 1, 2017 in Nottingham, England. The two projects supported by The Royal Foundation work to improve opportunities for young people. (Photo by Rui Vieira - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry Getting Down to This Kid's Rap Song Is the Cutest Thing You'll See All Day

Prince Harry took time on Wednesday to perform a particularly pleasant royal duty: visiting a school and hanging out with the kids. While on his visit to England's Nottingham Academy, a number of schoolchildren presented raps they'd written in a lyric-writing workshop fostered by a mentorship program , and the charitable prince was properly amused with the results.

In one video tweeted out by the official Kensington Palace account, a talented kid goes on a flow while Harry casually bops to the beat nearby. With relatable rhymes like, "I like it when it's nice weather / eating rice makes me feel better," it's easy to see how the prince could get into the groove.

Amazing rhymes on show at @WeAreFullEffect mentors Seren and Omari's lyric writing workshop @NottinghamAcad 🎶

Harry also provided some complementary critiques of another student's poetry, whose preferred activities are sleeping and eating—of which the prince was happy to provide his seal of approval. "I love that," he says in another clip.

The Prince inspects the rhymes of other pupils at @NottinghamAcad

Prince Harry: rap enthusiast and ideal classroom contributor.