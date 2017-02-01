Jamie Dornan may have finished filming both Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed — the two sequels to Fifty Shades of Grey — but if he ever wants to bring back Christian Grey for a fourth movie, Ellen DeGeneres is the woman to call.

During Tuesday's episode of The Ellen Show , the host asked her guest to revive his role as the tortured billionaire for a scene in which he was seduced by a Staples employee — played by herself. However, apparently even Christian Grey draws the line at fooling around with a pencil sharpener.

Watch the full clip below.