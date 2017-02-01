Most Americans Don’t Think President Trump’s Immigration Ban Will Make Them Safer

US President Donald Trump speaks after signing one of five executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.

Less than one-third of Americans believe that President Donald Trump's executive order restricting immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries will make them "more safe," according to a new poll.

The Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll found that around 26% of respondents said the ban made them feel "less safe" while 33% said that it would not make any difference to their safety, CNBC reports. Thirty-one percent said that they did feel safer because of the measures, which have triggered numerous national protests .

The poll also found that approximately one in two Americans supported the restrictions, which include barring all refugees from U.S. entry for 120 days.

President Trump had said when introducing the measures that they would help protect the U.S. from terrorism.

