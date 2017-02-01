road tripNordic Noir: Fleeing the Darkness in Scandinavia
Iceland, 2014 / © Sébastien Van Malleghem
diplomacyNew Pentagon Chief James Mattis Seeks to Reassure Nervous Asian Allies
Defense Secretary Mattis Hosts Jordan's King Abdullah At The Pentagon
Supreme CourtWho Is Neil Gorsuch, Trump's Nominee for the Supreme Court?
Trump Supreme Court
MusicA Brief History of Ricky Gervais as an 1980s Pop Sensation in the Philippines
Photo of SEONA DANCING
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday July 21, 2016 in New York. With guest Jon Stewart.  Scott Kowalchyk—CBS Photo Archive—CBS via Getty Images
Television

Jon Stewart Reveals Donald Trump's Next Executive Orders to Stephen Colbert

Zamira Rahim
11:19 AM UTC

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart stopped by The Late Show for another reunion with his old friend Stephen Colbert, and to take aim once again at President Donald Trump.

Stewart, who is an executive producer on the show, emerged wearing an overly long tie and a "dead animal" fixed to his head in a surreal imitation of the U.S. leader. He then mocked President Trump's rapid signing of multiple executive orders by reading out a list of future ones including an order to have China "send us their wall" to secure the U.S. border.

Then, turning more serious, Stewart accused President Trump of acting with unprecedented menace in his first days in office. "We have never faced this before," he said. "Purposeful, vindictive chaos."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME