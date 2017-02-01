politicsGeoffrey Stone: Neil Gorsuch's SCOTUS Seat Is a Stolen One
U.S. President Donald Trump Announces Pick For Supreme Court
ImmigrationTrump's Immigration Order Separates a Boy Urgently Needing Surgery From His Family
Close up of African boy holding parent's hand
EnvironmentArmy Engineers Have Been Told to Let the Dakota Access Pipeline Proceed, Senator Says
Oil Pipeline
ImmigrationGreen Card Holder Dies a Day After Being Prevented From Returning Home by Trump's Order, Report Says
A Green Card lying on an open passport, close-up, full frame
Ethiopia AU Summit
Leaders gather for a group photo of the 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.  Mulugeta Ayene—AP
Africa

African Leaders Approve a Strategy for Mass Withdrawal From the ICC

Elias Meseret / AP
7:44 AM UTC

(ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia) — African leaders on Tuesday adopted a strategy calling for a collective withdrawal from the International Criminal Court. The non-binding decision came behind closed doors near the end of an African Union summit.

It was the latest expression of impatience by African leaders with the court, which some say has focused too narrowly on Africa while pursuing cases of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity. Late last year, South Africa, Burundi and Gambia all announced plans to leave the court, leading to concerns that other states would follow.

Desire Assogbavi, head of Oxfam International's liaison office to the AU, confirmed the adoption of the strategy. A source close to the continental body's legal council also confirmed it, saying countries had been divided on whether to call for leaving the court individually or together.

The source said the majority of countries also wanted the meaning of immunity and impunity amended in the Rome Statute, the treaty that set up the court in 2002. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press.

Some African countries have been especially critical of the ICC for pursuing heads of state. Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has been wanted by the court since 2009 for allegedly orchestrating atrocities in Darfur. The ICC also caused an uproar among some African nations by indicting Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on charges of crimes against humanity for 2007 post-election violence in which more than 1,000 died. The case collapsed because of what the ICC prosecutor called lack of cooperation by Kenya's government.

Elise Keppler with Human Rights Watch's international justice program said the ICC withdrawal strategy has no timeline and "few concrete recommendations for action." She pointed out that several African countries, including Nigeria, Senegal and Congo, have spoken up in support of the ICC in recent months.

A draft of the strategy, obtained by The Associated Press, recommends that African countries strengthen their own judicial mechanisms and expand the jurisdiction of the African Court of Justice and Human Rights "in order to reduce the deference to the ICC."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME