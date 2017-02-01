EnvironmentArmy Engineers Have Been Told to Let the Dakota Access Pipeline Proceed, Senator Says
Oil Pipeline
ImmigrationGreen Card Holder Dies a Day After Being Prevented From Returning Home by Trump's Order, Report Says
A Green Card lying on an open passport, close-up, full frame
russiaReports of Treason Arrests in Russia Are Fueling Intrigue Over Hacking Allegations
Russia Treason
democratsWill Democrats Stop President Trump's Supreme Court Nominee?
President Trump Announces Judge Neil Gorsuch As His Supreme Court Nominee
The American Visa in a passport page (USA)
The American Visa in a passport page (USA) background a_Taiga/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Immigration

Trump's Immigration Order Separates A Boy Urgently Needing Surgery From His Family

Kevin Lui
6:01 AM UTC

An Iraqi child sent to the U.S. for treatment after suffering serious burns at a refugee camp has reportedly been separated from his family by President Trump's executive order barring travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

One-year-old Dilbreen is due to undergo surgery this later this week, reports CBS Boston. His parents had obtained visas to travel to the U.S. to be with him, but were told the permits were suddenly revoked. Attorneys are now trying to help the family get a special waiver so they might arrive in time for their child's operation, scheduled Feb. 5.

“So they are stranded in Iraq,” said Carrie Schuchardt, from the Massachusetts social services organization House of Peace, where the family were supposed to be staying. “The child is here. The need for surgery is pressing.”

The boy had suffered severe burns last year when a heater exploded in the refugee camp his family were sheltering in. He was rushed by an aid group to Shriner's Hospital in Boston for urgent treatment, accompanied by his father, according to the report.

While he stayed in the U.S. with a family in Michigan following the initial surgery, Dilbreen's father returned to Iraq for the birth of the boy's little brother, according to CBS.

On Tuesday, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey filed a lawsuit against the President challenging his immigration order, saying the ban was "harmful, discriminatory, and unconstitutional.” The executive order, which was signed last Friday, has since sparked other litigation, as well as furious protests across the country and overseas.

[CBS Boston]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME