Supreme CourtPresident Trump Prepares to Unveil His Supreme Court Pick
BoxingThe Story Behind the 'Rumble in the Jungle' Fight
Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Zaire for The Fight, 1974.
Late Night TelevisionVanessa Hudgens and Jimmy Fallon Sang the Friends Theme Like You've Never Heard It
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4
TravelThese Are the Best Carry-On Suitcases
USA, New Jersey, Woman ready to go on vacations
Nick Graham NYFW Men's F/W '17
Bill Nye walks the runway at the Nick Graham NYFW Men's F/W '17 show on January 31, 2017 in New York City.  JP Yim—Getty Images for Nick Graham
fashion

Bill Nye the Science Guy Just Made His Out-of-This-World Debut as a Fashion Model

Cady Lang
10:39 PM UTC

Bill Nye's no longer just the science guy. The science educator and beloved television personality made his NYFW runway debut clad in a metallic suit with a rocket print and his signature bow tie for menswear designer Nick Graham, whose latest collection has a space-inspired bent.

Graham, who outfitted Nye for the science guru's upcoming Netflix show, Bill Nye Saves the World, also cast iconic astronaut Buzz Aldrin for the out-of-this-world presentation.

In an interview with Vogue about his fashion week experience, Nye confessed that he " would wear a lab coat all day every day if I worked in the right situation." He also disclosed that he owns about 500 of his famous bow ties.

See Bill Nye's fashion week debut below.

Nick Graham NYFW Men&#039;s F/W &#039;17
Bill Nye walks the runway at the Nick Graham NYFW Men's F/W '17 show on January 31, 2017 in New York City. 
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME