Bill Nye walks the runway at the Nick Graham NYFW Men's F/W '17 show on January 31, 2017 in New York City. JP Yim—Getty Images for Nick Graham

Bill Nye the Science Guy Just Made His Out-of-This-World Debut as a Fashion Model

Bill Nye 's no longer just the science guy. The science educator and beloved television personality made his NYFW runway debut clad in a metallic suit with a rocket print and his signature bow tie for menswear designer Nick Graham, whose latest collection has a space-inspired bent.

Graham, who outfitted Nye for the science guru's upcoming Netflix show, Bill Nye Saves the World , also cast iconic astronaut Buzz Aldrin for the out-of-this-world presentation.

In an interview with Vogue about his fashion week experience, Nye confessed that he " would wear a lab coat all day every day if I worked in the right situation." He also disclosed that he owns about 500 of his famous bow ties.

See Bill Nye's fashion week debut below.