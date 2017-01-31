Bill Nye's no longer just the science guy. The science educator and beloved television personality made his NYFW runway debut clad in a metallic suit with a rocket print and his signature bow tie for menswear designer Nick Graham, whose latest collection has a space-inspired bent.
Graham, who outfitted Nye for the science guru's upcoming Netflix show, Bill Nye Saves the World, also cast iconic astronaut Buzz Aldrin for the out-of-this-world presentation.
In an interview with Vogue about his fashion week experience, Nye confessed that he " would wear a lab coat all day every day if I worked in the right situation." He also disclosed that he owns about 500 of his famous bow ties.
See Bill Nye's fashion week debut below.