See Glamorous Vintage Fashion From Hollywood's Big Night

Jordan Peele attends a screening of "Get Out" on February 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
KENYA-CONSERVATION-GIRAFFES
Atmosphere Before Swedish Prince Carl Philip and Sofia Hellqvist
Norma Shearer poses with her Oscar at the Academy Awards banquet in 1930.AP Photo
Bette Davis and Victor McLaglen after winning their Oscars at the Academy Awards banquet, 1935.
Jack Warner with Fay Bainter and Bette Davis who hold their Oscars at the Academy Awards, 1939.
Ginger Rogers receiving an Oscar at Academy Awards presentation, 1941.
Barry Fitzgerald, Ingrid Bergman and Bing Crosby at the Academy Awards, 1945.
Loretta Young looks at her Oscar at the Academy Awards, 1948.
Loretta Young congratulating Jane Wyman at the Academy Awards, 1949.
Elizabeth Taylor presents the Oscar for best costumes for black and white films to producer William Gordon of Universal-International at the Academy Awards, 1949.
Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall at the Academy Awards, 1952.
Eva Gabor, Pat O'Brien and Evelyn Karloff attend the eastern part of the telecast of the Academy Awards presentations in New York City, 1953.
Audrey Hepburn, wearing a Givenchy gown, at the Academy Awards, 1954.
Tyrone Power and his wife Linda Christian at the Academy Awards, 1954.
Donna Reed poses with her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in "From Here to Eternity" at the Academy Awards, 1954.
Grace Kelly at the Academy Awards, 1955.
Eleanor Parker and husband Paul Clemens attend the Academy Awards, 1956.
Cleo Moore and Jayne Mansfield at the Academy Awards, 1956.
Miyoshi Umeki, Red Button, Joanne Woodward and Jean Simmons at the Academy Awards, 1958.
Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh at the Academy Awards, 1960.
Rita Moreno gets a kiss from dancer and actor George Chakiris after they each won Academy Awards, 1962.
Gregory Peck with Sophia Loren at the Academy Awards, 1963.
Sidney Poitier with Diahann Carroll at the Academy Awards, 1964.
Angie Dickinson at the Academy Awards, 1964.
Sammy Davis Jr. with Barbra Streisand, holding the Oscar for Best Song, at the Academy Awards, 1968.
Joanne Woodward arrives with her husband, Paul Newman at the Academy Awards, 1969.
Style

See Glamorous Vintage Fashion From Hollywood's Big Night

2:00 PM UTC

The main attraction at the Academy Awards is the distribution of statuettes, when Hollywood declares which of its products and people are most deserving of applause — or, at least, that’s supposed to be the main attraction. At Sunday night’s ceremony, the red-carpet clothing is sure to give the main event a run for its money.

And that’s nothing new. Though the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences first gave out its awards at a low-key event, it didn’t take long for the honorees and the audience to realize that the Oscars would be a fine occasion to break out the finery.

In honor of that history, here’s a look back at some standout midcentury looks from Oscars ceremonies of the 1930s, '40s, '50s and '60s. From Bette Davis’ dramatic 1939 feathers and Elizabeth Taylor’s Gone With the Wind-esque 1949 gown to Janet Leigh’s summoning of The Jetsons in 1960 and Barbra Streisand’s mod 1968 look, these photos capture not only the faces of some of the biggest stars of the 20th century but also the evolution of fashion over this period of time.

And, though the styles may change, they've all got that something that has helped the movies and fashion stay so closely linked, from the earliest days of Hollywood all the way through this weekend. These people, it's impossible to deny, ought to be in pictures.

