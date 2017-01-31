CultureTrayvon Martin's Father Says His Son Saved His Life: 'He’s My Hero and He’s Everything to Me'
Ferguson Community Continues To Demonstrate Over Police Shooting Death Of Michael Brown
Behind the PhotosHow a Photo of Jewish and Muslim Kids Protesting President Trump Went Viral
Protesters gather at O'Hare airport after travelers held
moviesHarry Potter Reunion Brings the Malfoys Together for Death Eater Reflections
A Celebration Of "Harry Potter"
Late Night TelevisionTrevor Noah Targets Trump's 'Insane' Immigration Ban
Comedy Central's "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with pharmaceutical industry leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, on Jan. 31, 2017.  Evan Vucci—AP
Courts

These 3 States Are Suing President Trump Over the Immigration Order

Geoff Mulvihill and Martha Bellise / AP
8:50 PM UTC

(SEATTLE) — Washington, Massachusetts and New York are becoming the first states to sue the Trump administration with filings announced this week over the executive order restricting refugees and immigration. They likely won't be standing alone for long.

Since Donald Trump was elected president, Democratic state attorneys general have been forming a coordinated wall of legal resistance over immigration, environmental protections, health care, and other major issues.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman told The Associated Press that lawyers, including attorneys general, are having an "awakening" regarding the Trump administration.

"This is a president who does not have respect for the rule of the law," Schneiderman said. "That's something that bothers a lot of people."

On Tuesday, Schneiderman and Massachusetts Attorney General announced separately that their offices were joining legal challenges to Trump already filed in their states by the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups.

The state officials' plan for legal pushback has precedent: Several Republican attorneys general made it a practice to routinely file lawsuits against the policies of former President Barack Obama.

Related

SCOTUS Lethal Injection
CourtsOhio's Lethal Injection Process Is Unconstitutional, Judge Rules
Courts
Ohio's Lethal Injection Process Is Unconstitutional, Judge Rules

Unlike groups taking up fights on behalf of individuals, attorneys general —the chief lawyers for state governments — can sue more broadly on behalf of their states. Most are elected and thus can act independently of their state legislatures or governors.

"It's my responsibility as attorney general to defend the rule of law, to uphold the Constitution on behalf of the people of this state. And that's what we're doing," Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Monday when announcing his lawsuit against Trump's executive order.

He said other states could join the lawsuit, which asks a judge to throw out key provisions of the order Trump issued Friday to temporarily closes the U.S. to all refugees and all people from seven majority-Muslim countries and bars Syrian refugees indefinitely.

Healey, who has held town hall meetings around Massachusetts on responding to Trump, called the policy "harmful, discriminatory and unconstitutional."

The administration says such action is needed to protect the country from terrorist attacks. Since it was issued, the White House has said people from the banned countries who have permission to work in the U.S. can enter.

On Sunday, 17 Democratic attorneys general signed a letter vowing to "use all of the tools of our offices to fight this unconstitutional order." Most of the signatories were from states controlled by Democrats and that Hillary Clinton won in November. But also signing were the Democratic attorneys general from Iowa and Pennsylvania, which voted for Trump, and Maine, where the electoral vote was split.

Attorneys general have taken smaller actions since Trump was elected, both on their own and in concert.

For example, some wrote Trump calling for him to keep former President Barack Obama's clean power plan in place.

In January, a group of them asked a judge to let it intervene in a court case on the constitutionality of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. That motion could be a step toward the state officials defending the office in court. Trump said Monday he intends to do "a big number" on the bill that created the agency. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller told the AP that protecting the office is a priority.

Some attorneys general banded together to urge the U.S. Senate to reject Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency and Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions to lead the U.S. Department of Justice.

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen said he has spoken with advocacy groups about legal strategies. Among them is Planned Parenthood, which is preparing to react if Trump and the GOP-led Congress defund the organization.

One of the first steps T.J. Donovan took when he became attorney general in Vermont this month was forming a task force to advise him on immigration policies.

State attorneys general have a history of banding together. Most notably, a series of lawsuits from them led to the 1998 tobacco industry settlement under which cigarette makers agreed to pay states more than $200 billion over 25 years.

Republican attorneys general sued President Obama over his health insurance overhaul minutes after he signed it and over his rules to limit power plant emissions even before the details were final. In both cases, courts sided with them, at least in part. After Trump won the White House in November, taking on the president became part of the job description for their Democratic counterparts.

State attorneys general have become more active since the administration of former President George W. Bush, especially when it comes to federal laws and policies, said a scholar who studies the office.

"It's become such an established part of what AG's do on the national level," said Paul Nolette, an assistant professor of political science at Marquette University. "It's become much more AG's going on the offensive."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME