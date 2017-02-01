Video GamesWatch Nintendo's First-Ever Super Bowl Commercial
Diet/Nutrition

5 High-Protein Shakes That Don't Have Any Protein Powder

Catherine DiBenedetto / Health.com
2:00 PM UTC

A protein shake is an easy way to get more of the powerhouse nutrient in your diet. But maybe you're bored with your go-to smoothie, or crave a blend of whole foods—without protein powder. Enter recipe developer Pamela Braun: Her new book, High-Protein Shakes ($15; amazon.com), is a collection of 50 fresh, satisfying combinations. We chose five of our favorites, made with only real ingredients that are easy to find at your local grocery or health food store (think Greek yogurt, quinoa, almonds, and hemp hearts). Each of the shakes below contains at least 22 grams of protein, to help you re-fuel post workout, or jumpstart your day.

Mexican Chocolate Shake

Courtesy of Pamela Braun Courtesy of Pamela Braun 

Mexican hot chocolate is delicious with its rich chocolate flavor and hint of spice. This shake version makes things cold and refreshing on a hot day. For a bit of sweetness, add some maple syrup, or go bold and add a dash of heat with some cayenne.

5.3 ounces plain Greek yogurt

10 raw almonds

¼ cup cooked quinoa, chilled

1½ Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

½ tsp. cinnamon

1 medium banana, cut into chunks and frozen

3/4 cup unsweetened cashew milk

1 tablespoon maple syrup (optional)

  1. Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.
  2. Pour into glass.
  3. Serve.

Health.com: 17 High-Protein Snacks You Can Eat on the Go

Raspberry Almond Shake

Courtesy of Pamela Braun Courtesy of Pamela Braun 

Start your day with the sweet, tart flavor of raspberries. This raspberry almond shake provides protein, fiber, and good-for-you fats to keep you satisfied all morning long. The Greek yogurt brings out the tart side of the raspberries and the maple syrup helps to bring out their sweeter side. The combination of the two will make your taste buds sing.

5.3 ounces plain Greek yogurt

½ cup frozen raspberries

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

1 Tbsp. hemp hearts

1/8 tsp. almond extract

½ cup unsweetened cashew milk

  1. Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.
  2. Pour into glass.
  3. Serve.

Health.com: The Best Vegan and Vegetarian Protein Sources

Berry Oat Shake

Courtesy of Pamela Braun Courtesy of Pamela Braun 

Oatmeal is a very popular item for breakfast and many times we top it with berries. This time it’s the berries’ turn to be the main dish and the oatmeal just goes along for the ride. This shake gets its sweetness from the berries but gets a little help from some honey. You can leave that out if you don’t want it quite as sweet.

5.3 ounces plain Greek yogurt

½ cup frozen blueberries

¼ cup frozen raspberries

5 frozen strawberries

¼ cup cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

2 Tbsp. old-fashioned rolled oats

1 tsp. honey

1 cup unsweetened cashew milk

  1. Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.
  2. Pour into glass.
  3. Serve.

Health.com: The 20 Best Foods to Eat for Breakfast

Chai Shake

Courtesy of Pamela Braun Courtesy of Pamela Braun 

The aromatic spices that go into making your favorite chai drink work perfectly in this subtly spiced shake. Combined with the vanilla Greek yogurt, the spices take on a sweeter flavor that is a great way to start your day without having to stop at your favorite coffee shop.

5.3 ounces vanilla Greek yogurt

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

¼ tsp. ground cardamom

Small pinch ground cloves

1/8 tsp. ground ginger

1/8 tsp. ground allspice

1 Tbsp. hemp hearts

1 Tbsp. chia seeds

1 medium banana, cut into

chunks and frozen

½ cup unsweetened cashew milk

  1. Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.
  2. Pour into glass.
  3. Serve.

Peaches and Cream Shake

Courtesy of Pamela Braun Courtesy of Pamela Braun 

A big bowl of peaches with a touch of cream poured over them is a delicious snack. This shake will give you that same great flavor but with a lot more protein to help fuel you through your day. The vanilla flavor in this shake is what I think puts it over the top.

1 cup frozen peaches

5.3 ounces vanilla Greek yogurt

10 raw almonds

1 Tbsp. hemp hearts

1 cup unsweetened cashew milk

  1. Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.
  2. Pour into glass.
  3. Serve.

Excerpted from High-Protein Shakes by Pamela Braun. Copyright 2017 by Pamela Braun. Used with permission of the publisher, Countryman Press. All rights reserved.

This article originally appeared on Health.com

