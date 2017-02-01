President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Judge Neil Gorsuch after nominating him to the Supreme Court.

President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Judge Neil Gorsuch after nominating him to the Supreme Court. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

President Trump unveils Supreme Court justice nominee

President Donald Trump has chosen Neil Gorsuch , a federal judge in Colorado, to serve on the Supreme Court. Gorsuch’s writing style and interpretation of the Constitution aligns with the late Justice Antonin Scalia, whom he would be replacing. Democrats , who yesterday stymied confirmation hearings for Trump's picks for health and treasury secretaries, said they plan to oppose the SCOTUS nominee.

'They destroyed our family.' Woman dies after travel ban

A former U.S. military man said his ailing mother died one day after she tried flying into American from Iraq but got turned away. Mike Hager told Fox 2 Detroit his mother, who has a green card, wasn't allowed to board a U.S.-bound plane at an Iraq airport because of Trump's temporary immigration ban. “I went with my family, I came back by myself. They destroyed our family," he said.

Tulsa cop who shot unarmed black man heads to court

Betty Shelby, the police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man in Tulsa, Okla. last September, will appear in district court this morning. Shelby, a five-year veteran on the police force, has been charged with first-degree manslaughter over the death of Terence Crutcher .

Photo of Jewish and Muslim kids at Trump protest goes viral

Many were touched by a widely circulated image of a Muslim girl and a Jewish boy protesting Trump while sitting on their fathers' shoulders at a Chicago airport. "I think that the picture speaks for itself,” Nuccio DiNuzzo, the photographer who snapped the shot, told TIME.

Also:

San Francisco became the first city to sue Trump’s administration over its immigration sanctuary order. Washington, Massachusetts and New York are following suit .

Today marks the start of Black History Month . TIME explains the history behind the national observance.

A Senate committee approved Betsy DeVos for education secretary. The full Senate will now consider her nomination.

The TSA said it is about to start getting more selective about who can pass through the PreCheck expedited security line .

More than a dozen Jewish centers in the U.S. received bomb threats yesterday.

Oprah is joining CBS’s 60 Minutes as a special contributor this fall.

Americans are eating so much bacon that reserves are at a 50-year low.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com .