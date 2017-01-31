ImmigrationDonald Trump Liked to Bash San Francisco on the Campaign Trail. Now the City Is Suing Him
Protesters shout and hold up signs at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California on January 29, 2017.
politicsRep. Barbara Lee: The Hyde Amendment Is 'Blatant Discrimination Against Poor Women'
Rep. Barbara Lee as she speaks during a press briefing on the fatal warehouse fire in Oakland, Calif., on Dec. 6, 2016.
ImmigrationThe Homeland Security Secretary Said President Trump's Visa Ban 'Wasn't a Surprise'
Nominee As Secretary Homeland Security General John Kelly Meets With Senator Mitch McConnell
CongressBetsy DeVos' Nomination Vote Heads to the Full Senate
Betsy DeVos, secretary of education nominee for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, listens before the start of a Senate Health, Education, and Labor Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.
White House

Watch Live: President Trump Announces Supreme Court Nominee

Katie Reilly
7:01 PM UTC

President Donald Trump is scheduled to announce his Supreme Court nominee Tuesday night.

His pick comes after an almost year-long vacancy on the court, created when Justice Antonin Scalia died on Feb. 13, 2016. Former President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland last year, but Senate Republicans refused to hold confirmation hearings for him, arguing that the new president should have the responsibility of appointing a new justice.

During his campaign, Trump released a list of potential nominees, and some abortion rights activists and Democratic organizers have already begun pushing lawmakers to oppose his pick.

President Trump is expected to make the announcement from the East Room of the White House at 8 p.m. ET. Watch it live here.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME