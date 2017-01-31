Watch Live: President Trump Announces Supreme Court Nominee

President Donald Trump is scheduled to announce his Supreme Court nominee Tuesday night.

His pick comes after an almost year-long vacancy on the court, created when Justice Antonin Scalia died on Feb. 13, 2016. Former President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland last year, but Senate Republicans refused to hold confirmation hearings for him, arguing that the new president should have the responsibility of appointing a new justice.

During his campaign, Trump released a list of potential nominees , and some abortion rights activists and Democratic organizers have already begun pushing lawmakers to oppose his pick.

President Trump is expected to make the announcement from the East Room of the White House at 8 p.m. ET. Watch it live here.